MUMBAI Aug 13 Turmeric futures snapped a five-day falling streak on Monday due to bargain-buying supported by lower area under sowing and scanty rains in Tamil Nadu.

* Farmers slashed area under turmeric sowing this season after prices fell sharply since last year.

* At 0913 GMT, the September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.41 percent to 5,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Bargain buying is seen in turmeric futures after prices fell last week. Long-term trend is positive because of lower acreage," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was steady at 5,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* Mittal expects the September contract to rise to 5,870-5,880 rupees per 100 kg by the end of the session.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a slowdown in overseas demand and bearish cues from the spot market while rains in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, which would improve soil moisture also weighed on sentiment.

* "Demand has come down as most of the buying for Ramadan is already over now. Fresh demand will pick up from the last week of August," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.01 percent at 15,685 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 136 rupees to 16,158 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up as concerns over pepper output due to lower rains and thin supplies supported buying, outweighing weak overseas sales.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX rose 0.44 percent to 44,095 rupees per 100 kg.

"Supplies are already weak and concerns over this season output is further boosting sentiment," said Mittal.

* Scanty rains in Kerala and Karnataka states, the leading pepper producers, are seen lowering yields, analysts said.

* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala, spot pepper was steady at 42,933 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)