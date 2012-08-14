MUMBAI Aug 14 Turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday due to a decline in overseas demand and lack of cues from the spot market where traders awaited some correction in prices.

* At 0923 GMT, the September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.78 percent to 5,824 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas demand has slowed down at these prices but could bounce back after some good correction in prices. In the past one month prices have risen significantly," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was almost steady at 5,482 rupees per 100 kg.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production.

* Farmers slashed area under turmeric sowing this season after prices fell sharply since last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped as sluggish overseas sales due to high priced Indian produce outweighed concerns over output and thin supplies.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 1.17 percent to 43,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower offers from these countries, traders said.

* "Prices could correct more as exports are almost negligible due to high premium for Indian pepper," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Scanty rains in Kerala and Karnataka states, the leading pepper producers, are seen lowering yields, analysts said.

* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 224 rupees to 42,905 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on a decline in spot supplies amid improved demand in the domestic market and overseas sales, though rains in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, restricted the upside.

* "Exports are good in jeera. But if weather improves in Gujarat, prices might corrcet," said Hudani.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.32 percent at 15,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 36 rupees to 16,180 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)