MUMBAI Aug 21 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday as traders chose to sell due to improved rains in the top producing state of Gujarat and increased supplies in the domestic market.

* Spot supplies at the Unjha market rose to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each on Tuesday, as compared with 2,000-4,000 bags last week.

* At 0910 GMT, the September jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.47 percent at 15,972.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat received good rains in the last few days and the trend is expected to continue over the next 3-4 days, according to the weather office.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* "Prices may fall further on rains. Export demand has slowed down but is expected to pick up again on dips," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 66.5 rupees to 16,271 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped as traders fretted over sluggish exports and weak demand from north-Indian buyers in the domestic market.

* Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of around $1,500 per tonne in the global market compared with its competitors' prices.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.85 percent to 41,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower offers from them, traders said.

* "Overseas demand is expected to improve, if prices fall below $7,500 per tonne from the current levels of $7,800-$8,100," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 296 rupees to 41,532 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking while weakness in other spices also weighed on sentiment.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.73 percent at 5,952 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has slowed down because prices have risen a lot, but any sharp fall is not seen in the spot market because area under cultivation has reduced sharply this season," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric edged up 10 rupees to 5,457 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed area under turmeric sowing this season after a sharp fall in prices since last year.

* India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in a parched western state, the weather office said on Aug. 16.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)