MUMBAI Aug 22 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Wednesday as recent rains in the top producing state of Gujarat raised hopes of improved soil moisture, which would aid sowing, while weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* At 0924 GMT, the September jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.90 percent at 15,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers depend on rain to moisten the land for sowing.

* "Overseas sales have come down but are expected to improve in coming days. Jeera sowing is now expected to be good because of recent rains," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 198 rupees to 16,027 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were lower due to subdued demand from north-Indian buyers and poor exports.

* Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of around $1,500 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.76 percent to 41,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower offers from them, traders said.

* Selling pressure is seen at higher levels as Indian pepper is priced higher in the international market, said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 478 rupees to 40,917 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in demand in the spot market and sufficient stocks, though lower sowing restricted the downside.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 1.99 percent at 5,724 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stockists have sufficient stock with them because of higher crop last year. But prices should not fall much from these levels because seeded area has declined this year," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 20.5 rupees to 5,444.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed area under turmeric sowing this season after a sharp fall in prices since last year.

* India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in a parched western state, the weather office said on Aug. 16.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)