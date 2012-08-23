MUMBAI Aug 23 Turmeric futures rose more than 2
percent on Thursday as a decline in sowing area in leading crop
regions and more export enquiries supported buying.
* At 0826 GMT, the September turmeric contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up
1.24 percent at 5,900 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals are favorable in turmeric. Production could
come down next year due to lower acreage," said C.P. Krishnan,
director, Geojit Comtrade Ltd.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 11.5 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* Krishnan expects the most active September contract to
touch 6,200 rupees in the short term.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this
season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.
* Heavy downpours landed in the parched western state of
Rajasthan last week, though monsoon rains were slightly below
average in the week before that, according to the weather
office.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on short-covering
after prices fell more than 2 percent in the previous session,
outweighing the impact of r a ins in the top-producing state of
Gujarat.
* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up
0.15 percent at 15,440 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* "Short-covering is seen after recent sell-off in jeera
futures. Any sharp upside is unlikely because Gujarat is
receiving good rainfall," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at
Kotak Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 13 rupees to
16,020 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell tracking weak spot cues and sluggish
overseas sales due to the higher price of Indian produce.
* Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of
$800-$1,500 per tonne in the global market compared to
competitors.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
fell 0.17 percent to 41,710 rupees per 100 kg.
* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper
producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in
those countries, traders said.
* "Prices are consolidating in a range after recent sharp
movements. Some lower level buying could be seen supporting
prices towards the end of the session," said Krishnan.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 66
rupees to 40,929 rupees.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)