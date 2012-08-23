MUMBAI Aug 23 Turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on Thursday as a decline in sowing area in leading crop regions and more export enquiries supported buying.

* At 0826 GMT, the September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.24 percent at 5,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are favorable in turmeric. Production could come down next year due to lower acreage," said C.P. Krishnan, director, Geojit Comtrade Ltd.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 11.5 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Krishnan expects the most active September contract to touch 6,200 rupees in the short term.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.

* Heavy downpours landed in the parched western state of Rajasthan last week, though monsoon rains were slightly below average in the week before that, according to the weather office.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on short-covering after prices fell more than 2 percent in the previous session, outweighing the impact of r a ins in the top-producing state of Gujarat.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.15 percent at 15,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* "Short-covering is seen after recent sell-off in jeera futures. Any sharp upside is unlikely because Gujarat is receiving good rainfall," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 13 rupees to 16,020 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell tracking weak spot cues and sluggish overseas sales due to the higher price of Indian produce.

* Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,500 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.17 percent to 41,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* "Prices are consolidating in a range after recent sharp movements. Some lower level buying could be seen supporting prices towards the end of the session," said Krishnan.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 66 rupees to 40,929 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)