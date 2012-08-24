MUMBAI Aug 24 Pepper futures fell on Friday due to a decline in the overseas sales, though slack domestic supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the fall.

* Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* At 0933 GMT, the most-active September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.11 percent at 41,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* "Weakness in export demand is keeping buyers away from futures. Indian pepper is available at a very high premium in the global market," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 103 rupees to 41,045 rupees due to thin supplies.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders chose to cash out gains at higher levels triggered by a drop in the spot prices but a decline in sowing area limited the downside.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.81 percent at 5,874 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is very price sensitive. Buyers are not active today as they are expecting some more correction in prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 30 rupees to 5,416 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh overseas enquiries amid thin spot supplies. However, rains in top producer Gujarat, is seen weighing on sentiment towards the end of the session.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.39 percent at 15,585 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas demand is keeping prices firm but rains in Gujarat is restricting any sharp upside," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* The rains would improve the soil moisture required for sowing rabi crops.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 61 rupees to 16,086 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)