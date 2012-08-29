MUMBAI Aug 29 Turmeric futures fell on Wednesday as traders booked profits after a 4 percent rise in the previous session, but lower area under cultivation and reduced spot supplies are likely to restrict the downside.

* At 0916 GMT, the September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.18 percent at 6,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Downside would be limited because farmers are holding back produce on hopes of better prices," said Ankita Parekh, analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Rain in Tamil Nadu has been 23 percent lower than average in the season until Aug. 22, weather office data showed.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 21 rupees to 5,627 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped, tracking weak spot cues due to a drop in demand while rains in Gujarat state also weighed.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.29 percent at 14,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains have raised hopes of better sowing in the up-coming season. Export enquiries have also come down but could improve on lower levels," said Parekh.

* Gujarat has been receiving good rains in the past few days which would help sowing in the season.

* The rains will improve soil moisture which is required for sowing rabi crops.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 21 rupees to 15,571 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to sluggish overseas sales as Indian produce is offered at a premium to its competitors in the global market but dwindling stocks limited the fall.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX was down 0.93 percent at 41,655 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian pepper is out priced in the international market but lower stocks and lack of rains in Karnataka is seen supporting prices, Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)