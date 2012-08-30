MUMBAI Aug 30 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures
rose on Thursday as thin supplies in the spot market and fresh
overseas enquiries supported buying though rains in top producer
Gujarat state limited the upside.
* At 0932 GMT, the September jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.18
percent at 14,780 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some fresh overseas enquiries came today, though overall
demand has come down slightly on hopes of a correction in
prices. Upside would be limited because of continues rains in
Gujarat," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Gujarat has been receiving good rains since past few days
and this would help sowing in the crop season.
* The rains will improve soil moisture which is required for
sowing rabi crops.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 11 rupees to
15,551 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were lower in afternoon trade on weak demand
for Indian-origin produce in the global market due to higher
prices. However, the downside was restricted by thin supplies
and lower stocks.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
was down 0.35 percent at 41,365 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is expected to trade within range this week because of
thin trading across spot. Exports are almost negligible because
of higher prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a
key market in Kerala.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global
market compared to competitors.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 305 rupees to 40,783 rupees per
100 kg.
* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper
producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in
those countries, traders said.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged up due to lower area under
cultivation, but profit-taking at higher levels driven by a
decline in spot demand weighed on sentiment.
* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose
0.40 percent to 6,044 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Production is expected to fall next year because of
reduced area under cultivation. Fundamentals are supportive and
expected to keep prices firm," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader
from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Rain in Tamil Nadu has been 23 percent lower than average
in the season till Aug. 22, weather office data showed.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric inched down 7.5 rupees to
5,602.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)