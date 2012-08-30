MUMBAI Aug 30 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Thursday as thin supplies in the spot market and fresh overseas enquiries supported buying though rains in top producer Gujarat state limited the upside.

* At 0932 GMT, the September jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.18 percent at 14,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh overseas enquiries came today, though overall demand has come down slightly on hopes of a correction in prices. Upside would be limited because of continues rains in Gujarat," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Gujarat has been receiving good rains since past few days and this would help sowing in the crop season.

* The rains will improve soil moisture which is required for sowing rabi crops.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 11 rupees to 15,551 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were lower in afternoon trade on weak demand for Indian-origin produce in the global market due to higher prices. However, the downside was restricted by thin supplies and lower stocks.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX was down 0.35 percent at 41,365 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is expected to trade within range this week because of thin trading across spot. Exports are almost negligible because of higher prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 305 rupees to 40,783 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up due to lower area under cultivation, but profit-taking at higher levels driven by a decline in spot demand weighed on sentiment.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 0.40 percent to 6,044 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Production is expected to fall next year because of reduced area under cultivation. Fundamentals are supportive and expected to keep prices firm," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Rain in Tamil Nadu has been 23 percent lower than average in the season till Aug. 22, weather office data showed.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric inched down 7.5 rupees to 5,602.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp decline in prices that started last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)