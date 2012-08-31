MUMBAI Aug 31 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday as traders cash out gains after an over 2 percent rise in the previous session, while a drop in spot prices also weighed.

* At 0959 GMT, the September jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.82 percent at 14,717.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying from domestic buyers slips at higher prices. Buyers were waiting for a dip in prices to place new orders," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* However, thin supplies and marginal overseas enquiries are seen supporting prices at lower levels.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 22 rupees to 15,565 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped on fresh selling driven by improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala states over the last few days and almost negligible overseas sales because of higher prices, but thin supplies and lower stocks limited the downside.

* In Kerala, the leading pepper producer, rains were 56 percent above average in the week to Aug. 29.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX was down 0.89 percent at 41,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices may correct due to lower demand at higher levels in the domestic as well as international markets," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared with competitors.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 161 rupees to 40,961 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as higher prices dented demand from overseas and local buyers, but lower area under cultivation limited the losses.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.17 percent to 6,072 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas enquires have reduced at these prices. Good export orders could be seen only if prices come down by 200-300 rupees," said a trader from Erode in Tamil Nadu, who did not want to be named.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp decline in prices that started last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)