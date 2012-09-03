MUMBAI, Sept 3 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low on Monday, weighed by hopes of better sowing due to attractive prices and recent rainy spells in the top producing state of Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for the sowing.

* A few places in Gujarat received rains and are expected to get more in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said on its website.

* "Higher prices are likely to attract farmers to expand the area under jeera cultivation. Demand from local and overseas buyers has slowed down but could pick up in the coming days ahead of local festivals, said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At 0908 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.32 percent at 14,630 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract low of 14,540 rupees.

* At Unjha jeera rose 31 rupees to 15,483 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in demand from north India while overseas enquiries also slipped but lesser area under cultivation limited the losses.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.20 percent to 5,988 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are negligible fresh orders from north Indian buyers at these prices. Demand could pick up if prices come down by 300-400 rupees," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 70 rupees to 5,504 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were more or less steady due to firm cues from spot on thin supplies and lower stocks but weak overseas sales as higher prices weighed on sentiment.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was 0.02 percent down at 42,595 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Production estimates are lower because of lesser rains but weakness in overseas demand is weighing on sentiment," said Mittal.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared with competitors.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 160 rupees to 40,988 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)