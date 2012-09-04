MUMBAI, Sept 4 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday due to rains in the top producing state of Gujarat, hopes of good sowing on attractive prices and on a drop in spot demand.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for the sowing.

* A few places in Gujarat have been receiving rains since past few days but overall rainfall is deficient in the state so far this season, the weather office said on its website.

* "It's raining at some places but overall rains are very poor this season. However, farmers are expected to increase the area under cultivation because of higher prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha,a key market in Gujarat.

* At 0945 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.37 percent at 14,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha,, jeera fell 17.5 rupees to 15,432.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures erased early losses to trade higher as a decline in area under cultivation supported buying, offseting a drop in demand from north India. Sluggish exports also weighed on sentiment.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.94 percent at 6,024 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to continue to trade sideways taking cues from lower sowing figures...However, improving weather conditions may cap sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 71 rupees to 5,426 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up as dwindling stocks and a squeeze in domestic supplies aided buying, but weak overseas sales due to higher prices kept the upside limited.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was 0.25 percent up at 42,605 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper is expected to remain range-bound in short term. Availability is very restricted but almost negligible overseas enquiries are weighing on sentiment," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared with competitors.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 49.5 rupees to 40,774 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)