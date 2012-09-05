MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell to a fresh contract low on Wednesday as rains in
the top producing state of Gujarat raised prospects of better
sowing.
* At 0956 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.60 percent at 14,410 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 14,360 rupees.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown October-November onwards and
farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for the sowing.
* A few places in Gujarat have been receiving rains since
the past few days, but the overall rainfall is deficient in the
state so far this season, the weather office said on its
website.
* "Sentiment is weak in jeera because of rains since past
few days in Gujarat. Prices could fall to 14,000 rupees in short
term," said Hareesh V. Nair, a senior analyst at Geojit
Comtrade.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 168 rupees
to 15,215 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade on profit-taking at
higher levels, driven by a decline in overseas sales, but a rise
in spot prices due to thin supplies limited the downside.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 2.12 percent at 6,006 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some profit-taking is seen but overall trade is
range-bound. Farmers have reduced supplies on hopes of further
rise in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 54 rupees to 5,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose as farmers held back stocks on hopes of
better prices while dwindling stocks also helped buying.
* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was
1.41 percent up at 43,395 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supply into the domestic market is very less as farmers
are anticipating further rise. But weak demand for Indian
produce in the global market is weighing on sentiment," said
Nair.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 60
rupees to 40,855 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)