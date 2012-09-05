MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low on Wednesday as rains in the top producing state of Gujarat raised prospects of better sowing.

* At 0956 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.60 percent at 14,410 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 14,360 rupees.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown October-November onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for the sowing.

* A few places in Gujarat have been receiving rains since the past few days, but the overall rainfall is deficient in the state so far this season, the weather office said on its website.

* "Sentiment is weak in jeera because of rains since past few days in Gujarat. Prices could fall to 14,000 rupees in short term," said Hareesh V. Nair, a senior analyst at Geojit Comtrade.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 168 rupees to 15,215 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade on profit-taking at higher levels, driven by a decline in overseas sales, but a rise in spot prices due to thin supplies limited the downside.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 2.12 percent at 6,006 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-taking is seen but overall trade is range-bound. Farmers have reduced supplies on hopes of further rise in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 54 rupees to 5,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices while dwindling stocks also helped buying.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was 1.41 percent up at 43,395 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supply into the domestic market is very less as farmers are anticipating further rise. But weak demand for Indian produce in the global market is weighing on sentiment," said Nair.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 60 rupees to 40,855 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)