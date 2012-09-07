MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures extended losses to fall to a fresh contract low on Friday, weighed by rains in the top producing state of Gujarat which would improve land moisture and lead to better yield next year.

* Rains were a hefty 31 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday.

* At 0955 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.26 percent at 13,922.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,880 rupees.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Rains were above average in Gujarat in the week ended Aug. 5, the weather office said on its website.

* "Yields could increase next year because of improved soil moisture. September rains play a very important role in determining the yield of the crop," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 17 rupees to 15,156 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in overseas enquiries and a revival in rains that could help improve yield, while spot demand also remained steady.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 3.98 percent at 5,894 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Selling is expected across futures because it is trading at a premium to the spot market. Exports are also weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 14 rupees to 5,603 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell tracking bearish cues from other spices, poor exports and on improved rains.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was 0.41 percent down at 43,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper prices are correcting due to lower export demand at higher prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 54 rupees to 41,460 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)