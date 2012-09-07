MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures extended losses to fall to a fresh contract low on
Friday, weighed by rains in the top producing state of Gujarat
which would improve land moisture and lead to better yield next
year.
* Rains were a hefty 31 percent above average in the past
week, the weather office said on Thursday.
* At 0955 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
2.26 percent at 13,922.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 13,880 rupees.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Rains were above average in Gujarat in the week ended Aug.
5, the weather office said on its website.
* "Yields could increase next year because of improved soil
moisture. September rains play a very important role in
determining the yield of the crop," said Jay Kumar Jain, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 17 rupees to
15,156 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in overseas enquiries
and a revival in rains that could help improve yield, while spot
demand also remained steady.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell
3.98 percent at 5,894 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Selling is expected across futures because it is trading
at a premium to the spot market. Exports are also weak," said
Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 14 rupees to 5,603 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell tracking bearish cues from other spices,
poor exports and on improved rains.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was
0.41 percent down at 43,320 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper prices are correcting due to lower export demand at
higher prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 54
rupees to 41,460 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)