MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as rains in the top
producing state of Gujarat raised prospects of better sowing and
on a stronger rupee, which could impact export demand.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for the sowing.
* A rise in the rupee, which hit a four-month high on
Monday, makes imports cheaper and trims returns for
exporters.
* "We expect some recovery in jeera prices during the
upcoming festival season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst
with JRG Wealth Management.
* At 0923 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.99 percent at 14,020 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 17 rupees to
14,758 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended losses for the second straight
session on lacklustre demand amid improvement in rains in the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the top grower, which could
help sowing.
* "Due to heavy rains in August and September, the fear of a
steep decline in acreage due to drought has eased and is putting
pressure on prices," said Shreedhar Reddy, a trader based in
Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 1.1 percent at 5,744 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric rose 90 rupees to 5,875 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to be harvest ready.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell on weak demand in the local as well as
overseas markets, though tight supply in spot markets prevented
a sharp fall.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.14 percent at 43,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other
origins such as Indonesia and Brazil to benefit from lower
prices, Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 27
rupees to 41,563 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)