MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as rains in the top producing state of Gujarat raised prospects of better sowing and on a stronger rupee, which could impact export demand.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for the sowing.

* A rise in the rupee, which hit a four-month high on Monday, makes imports cheaper and trims returns for exporters.

* "We expect some recovery in jeera prices during the upcoming festival season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* At 0923 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.99 percent at 14,020 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 17 rupees to 14,758 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended losses for the second straight session on lacklustre demand amid improvement in rains in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the top grower, which could help sowing.

* "Due to heavy rains in August and September, the fear of a steep decline in acreage due to drought has eased and is putting pressure on prices," said Shreedhar Reddy, a trader based in Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 1.1 percent at 5,744 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric rose 90 rupees to 5,875 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to be harvest ready.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on weak demand in the local as well as overseas markets, though tight supply in spot markets prevented a sharp fall.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was down 0.14 percent at 43,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other origins such as Indonesia and Brazil to benefit from lower prices, Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 27 rupees to 41,563 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)