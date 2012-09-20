MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian jeera futures fell around 1 percent as recent rains in Gujarat state, the top grower of the commodity, boosted prospects of higher sowing amid lacklustre demand in spot markets.

* "Most farmers in Gujarat start planting of jeera in October and recent rains have increased the moisture level in the soil, which means farmers could plant the crop in more areas and this is impacting sentiment," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* At 1015 GMT, the September jeera contract was down 1.34 percent at 13,825 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot markets in Gujarat were closed due to a nationwide strike against the recent hike in fuel prices and economic reforms announced by the government.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were trading flat after hitting a week low on weak demand and recent rains that boosted prospects of higher production, though a tight supply situation in spot markets limited the downtrend.

* "Demand for pepper is weak, and chances are that output in India could rise. All these factors are putting pressure on prices," said Mullick from Religare Commodities.

* Farmers are reluctant to sell at this level and this is preventing a sharp fall in prices despite weak demand, traders said.

* The key October pepper contract was down 0.08 percent at 42,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices were 89 rupees higher at 41,595 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell for the third straight session to hit their lowest level in a week as an improvement in rains in Andhra Pradesh raised prospects of higher sowing amid tepid demand in local markets.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.88 percent at 5,642 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Earlier everybody was expecting a sharp fall in turmeric planting due to poor rains and low returns. However, with improvement in rains it looks like overall production may rise this year," said Shreedhar Reddy, a trader based in Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh, the commodity's top-growing state.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)