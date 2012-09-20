MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian jeera futures fell around
1 percent as recent rains in Gujarat state, the top grower of
the commodity, boosted prospects of higher sowing amid
lacklustre demand in spot markets.
* "Most farmers in Gujarat start planting of jeera in
October and recent rains have increased the moisture level in
the soil, which means farmers could plant the crop in more areas
and this is impacting sentiment," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of
farm research at Religare Commodities.
* At 1015 GMT, the September jeera contract was down
1.34 percent at 13,825 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot markets in Gujarat were closed due to a nationwide
strike against the recent hike in fuel prices and economic
reforms announced by the government.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were trading flat after hitting a week
low on weak demand and recent rains that boosted prospects of
higher production, though a tight supply situation in spot
markets limited the downtrend.
* "Demand for pepper is weak, and chances are that output in
India could rise. All these factors are putting pressure on
prices," said Mullick from Religare Commodities.
* Farmers are reluctant to sell at this level and this is
preventing a sharp fall in prices despite weak demand, traders
said.
* The key October pepper contract was down 0.08
percent at 42,940 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices were 89 rupees
higher at 41,595 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell for the third straight session
to hit their lowest level in a week as an improvement in rains
in Andhra Pradesh raised prospects of higher sowing amid tepid
demand in local markets.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.88 percent at 5,642 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Earlier everybody was expecting a sharp fall in turmeric
planting due to poor rains and low returns. However, with
improvement in rains it looks like overall production may rise
this year," said Shreedhar Reddy, a trader based in Nizamabad,
Andhra Pradesh, the commodity's top-growing state.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)