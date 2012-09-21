MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian jeera futures rose, reversing initial losses, as traders moved to cover their short positions after a sharp fall in prices.

* At 0900 GMT, the key October contract was up 0.18 percent at 13,930 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell nearly 5 percent this month as improvement in rains in the top producing western state of Gujarat raised hopes of higher sowing.

* "Jeera prices are likely to fall further as heavy rains in Gujarat in the month of September increased soil moisture and this will help farmers sow jeera in more areas," said Bhaveshbhai Patel, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 60 rupees to 14,740 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on a tight supply situation in spot markets as farmers, reluctant to sell at lower prices, held back supplies though lack of demand from overseas markets limited the gains.

* The key October pepper contract was up 0.65 percent at 4,3380 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Vietnam, the largest producer of the black spice, is selling at a much lower level as compared with Indian pepper and this is weighing on local prices," said an analyst from Angel Commodities Broking who did not wished to be named.

* Traders don't expect pepper prices to rise sharply as an improvement in rains in September boosted prospects of higher output and this could weigh on prices.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper rose 487 rupees to 42,087 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India fell after reversing initial gains on weak demand coupled with higher stocks with traders.

* The key October turmeric was trading down 1.08 percent at 5,694 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand for turmeric is very weak though there could be some recovery in prices next week on hopes of a rise in demand during the winter season," said Rajesh Jain, a trader based in Delhi.

* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in the top producing state of Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 100 rupees to 5,975 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)