MUMBAI, Sept 24 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a new contract low on Monday as recent rains in Gujarat state boosted prospects of higher production in the next season amid weak demand in spot markets.

* The October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed down 0.83 percent at 13,555 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new contract low of 13,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Recent rains in Gujarat have raised hopes of higher production in the next season and it is weighing on the sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Carry-over stocks with traders from the previous year are high and that is hurting demand in spot markets.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 50.5 rupees to 14,797 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rains in Gujarat, the top growing state of the commodity, were as high as 71 percent above normal in the week ending Sept. 19 and this could help farmers in increasing the area planted with jeera.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures fell on lack of buying interest by exporters following softness in overseas prices and on a stronger rupee, which could further dent export demand.

* "There is no demand for Indian pepper in the export market as Vietnam, the world's largest producer, is selling at much lower rates," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Vietnam is selling pepper at around $7,000 per tonne whereas Indian farmers are demanding around $8,000 per tonne for their produce, and this has led to a fall in demand in both the Indian and overseas markets, Reddy said.

* The rupee hit a new four-month high on Monday, coming close to breaching 53 to a dollar, on hopes the government will continue its recent reform blitz which should improve public finances.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX provisionally ended down 0.18 percent at 43,210 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper fell 175 rupees to 41,925 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India recovered on short-covering after a sharp fall in prices.

*"Overall fundamentals are weak. Its up on short-covering and it should fall further," said Reddy.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed provisionally up 0.49 percent at 5,692 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 212 rupees to 5,751 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)