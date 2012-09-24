MUMBAI, Sept 24 India's jeera, or cumin seed,
futures hit a new contract low on Monday as recent rains in
Gujarat state boosted prospects of higher production in the next
season amid weak demand in spot markets.
* The October jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed
down 0.83 percent at 13,555 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
new contract low of 13,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Recent rains in Gujarat have raised hopes of higher
production in the next season and it is weighing on the
sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* Carry-over stocks with traders from the previous year are
high and that is hurting demand in spot markets.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 50.5 rupees
to 14,797 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rains in Gujarat, the top growing state of the commodity,
were as high as 71 percent above normal in the week ending Sept.
19 and this could help farmers in increasing the area planted
with jeera.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures fell on lack of buying interest by
exporters following softness in overseas prices and on a
stronger rupee, which could further dent export demand.
* "There is no demand for Indian pepper in the export market
as Vietnam, the world's largest producer, is selling at much
lower rates," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.
* Vietnam is selling pepper at around $7,000 per tonne
whereas Indian farmers are demanding around $8,000 per tonne for
their produce, and this has led to a fall in demand in both the
Indian and overseas markets, Reddy said.
* The rupee hit a new four-month high on Monday, coming
close to breaching 53 to a dollar, on hopes the government will
continue its recent reform blitz which should improve public
finances.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX
provisionally ended down 0.18 percent at 43,210 rupees per 100
kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper fell
175 rupees to 41,925 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures in India recovered on short-covering after
a sharp fall in prices.
*"Overall fundamentals are weak. Its up on short-covering
and it should fall further," said Reddy.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed
provisionally up 0.49 percent at 5,692 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 212 rupees to 5,751
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)