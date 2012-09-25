MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Tuesday as traders chose to cover short positions after the October contract hit a fresh low in the previous session, while thin supplies in the spot market supported the upside.

* At 0832 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.31 percent at 13,610 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 13,250 rupees in the previous session.

* Analysts and traders, however, do not expect any sharp increase in prices due to weak overseas and local sales.

* "Trading activities are very range-bound. Supplies are less but at the same time demand is also very moderate," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera was unchanged at 14,450 rupees per 100 kg. Arrivals were around 4,000 bags of 60 kg each.

* Rains in Gujarat, the top growing state of the commodity, were as high as 71 percent above normal in the week ending Sept. 19 and this could help farmers increase the area planted with jeera.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures were up, tracking a firm spot market, where demand was good from local buyers amid negligible supplies and thin stocks but weak overseas sales restricted the upside.

* "Overseas sales are almost negligible but there are some local enquiries. Availability of pepper is scarce everywhere and this is aiding sentiment," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was up 0.39 percent at 43,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* The recent revival in monsoon rains is expected to aid the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 69 rupees to 41,945 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to weak overseas and domestic demand and as the good condition of the standing crop after the revival of the monsoon in parts of Andhra Pradesh, the leading producer, weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months.

* "The total area under turmeric cultivation is lower but the status of the standing crop is excellent because of a pickup in monsoon rains later in the season. Sentiment is down and prices may fall further," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.88 percent to 5,652 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 70 rupees to 5,616 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)