MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Wednesday on prospects of better sowing after the monsoon rains revived late in the season and in the absence of demand from overseas buyers.

* At 0851 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.73 percent at 13,595 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lacklustre demand is going to keep prices down in the short term. Sowing in the upcoming season is also going to be better," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 26 rupees at 14,497 rupees per 100 kg. Arrivals were around 3,000-4,000 bags of 60 kg each.

* Rains in Gujarat, the top growing state of the commodity, were above normal in the week ending Sept. 19 and this could help farmers increase the planted area.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were slightly down in range-bound trade due to subdued overseas demand though negligible domestic supplies and thin stocks prevented a sharp fall.

* Exports from India have been weak because of higher prices as compared with other origins in the international market.

* "Trading activities are restricted to a very narrow range. Revival in export demand could lend some support to falling prices," said Parekh.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was down 0.14 percent at 43,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* The recent revival in the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 251 rupees to 42,168 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell, tracking lower demand in the domestic market and sluggish exports, while the good condition of the standing crop after the revival of the monsoon in parts of Andhra Pradesh, the leading producer, weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months.

* "The outlook for the short-term is weak because demand is poor and unlikely to pick up in the coming days. The October contract may fall to 5,450 rupees in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.14 percent to 5,676 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 58 rupees to 5,584 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)