MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Wednesday on prospects of better sowing after
the monsoon rains revived late in the season and in the absence
of demand from overseas buyers.
* At 0851 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.73 percent at 13,595 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Lacklustre demand is going to keep prices down in the
short term. Sowing in the upcoming season is also going to be
better," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 26
rupees at 14,497 rupees per 100 kg. Arrivals were around
3,000-4,000 bags of 60 kg each.
* Rains in Gujarat, the top growing state of the commodity,
were above normal in the week ending Sept. 19 and this could
help farmers increase the planted area.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were slightly down in range-bound
trade due to subdued overseas demand though negligible domestic
supplies and thin stocks prevented a sharp fall.
* Exports from India have been weak because of higher prices
as compared with other origins in the international market.
* "Trading activities are restricted to a very narrow range.
Revival in export demand could lend some support to falling
prices," said Parekh.
* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.14 percent at 43,490 rupees per 100 kg.
* The recent revival in the monsoon is expected to help the
growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading
pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested
from December to February.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
251 rupees to 42,168 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell, tracking lower demand in the domestic
market and sluggish exports, while the good condition of the
standing crop after the revival of the monsoon in parts of
Andhra Pradesh, the leading producer, weighed on sentiment.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
* "The outlook for the short-term is weak because demand is
poor and unlikely to pick up in the coming days. The October
contract may fall to 5,450 rupees in the short term," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell
0.14 percent to 5,676 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh,
spot turmeric fell 58 rupees to 5,584 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)