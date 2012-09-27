MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on festival buying in the domestic market, but
prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels due to the
prospect of better sowing after the monsoon rains revived late
in the season.
* At 0852 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.58
percent at 13,890 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some lower-level buying is seen, but prices are unlikely
to sustain above 14,400-14,500 rupees in the short term because
sowing is expected to be good in the upcoming season," said
Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 21
rupees at 14,508 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rains in top-growing Gujarat state were above normal in
the week to Sept. 19, which could help farmers increase the
growing area.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower due to higher stocks, subdued
exports and good condition of the standing crop after the
monsoon revived.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
* Acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower as compared
with last year, but delayed rains benefited the growth of the
crop.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell
0.25 percent to 5,680 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are expected to be higher next season because of
high carry-forward stocks and above average output," said
Mittal.
* In Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric fell
35.5 rupees to 5,520 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose due to thin supplies in the local
market, lesser stocks and limited availability with major
producing countries, but weak exports restricted the upside.
* Exports have been weak because Indian jeera commands
higher prices as compared with other origins in the
international market.
* "The fundamental scenario continues to be strong on the
back of lower availability till the new crop," Kotak Commodities
said in a research note on Thursday.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was
up 0.37 percent at 43,620 rupees per 100 kg.
* The revival in the monsoon is expected to help the growth
of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper
producing states in India, the crop is harvested from December
to February.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper edged
up 15 rupees to 42,105 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)