MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on festival buying in the domestic market, but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels due to the prospect of better sowing after the monsoon rains revived late in the season.

* At 0852 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.58 percent at 13,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen, but prices are unlikely to sustain above 14,400-14,500 rupees in the short term because sowing is expected to be good in the upcoming season," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 21 rupees at 14,508 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rains in top-growing Gujarat state were above normal in the week to Sept. 19, which could help farmers increase the growing area.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to higher stocks, subdued exports and good condition of the standing crop after the monsoon revived.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months.

* Acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower as compared with last year, but delayed rains benefited the growth of the crop.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.25 percent to 5,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are expected to be higher next season because of high carry-forward stocks and above average output," said Mittal.

* In Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric fell 35.5 rupees to 5,520 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to thin supplies in the local market, lesser stocks and limited availability with major producing countries, but weak exports restricted the upside.

* Exports have been weak because Indian jeera commands higher prices as compared with other origins in the international market.

* "The fundamental scenario continues to be strong on the back of lower availability till the new crop," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was up 0.37 percent at 43,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* The revival in the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in India, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper edged up 15 rupees to 42,105 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)