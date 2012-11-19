MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday as mounting stocks, weak exports and expectations of higher supplies from January due to the arrival of the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

* At 1016 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.40 percent at 5,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas enquiries are almost negligible at these prices. No one is willing to buy above 5,000 rupees because of heavy stocks," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key spot market in the top producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* At the Nizamabad market, spot turmeric traded at 5,020.5 rupees. The market was closed last week due to festivals.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scanty rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carryforward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to weak demand from local and overseas buyers while on-going sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent lower at 14,740 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sentiment is bearish because demand is almost negligible. Overseas and local buyers are staying on the sidelines on hopes of a further drop in prices," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and is expected to gain pace.

* India is the world's top producer of Jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks though weak overseas demand and estimates of higher output are expected to keep the upside limited.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.97 percent at 39,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some value buying is seen in pepper after a recent correction in prices but the trend still remains bearish due to weak exports," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 378 rupees to 39,740 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

* Overseas demand has been low as Indian origin pepper is priced higher than its competitors.

* Prospects of an increase in production after improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers of pepper, are also likely to limit the rise in prices.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)