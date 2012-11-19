MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Monday as mounting stocks, weak exports and expectations of
higher supplies from January due to the arrival of the new
season crop weighed on sentiment.
* At 1016 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.40 percent at 5,060 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overseas enquiries are almost negligible at these prices.
No one is willing to buy above 5,000 rupees because of heavy
stocks," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
spot market in the top producing state of Andhra Pradesh.
* At the Nizamabad market, spot turmeric traded at 5,020.5
rupees. The market was closed last week due to festivals.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scanty rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carryforward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to weak demand from local and
overseas buyers while on-going sowing also weighed on sentiment.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.54
percent lower at 14,740 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sentiment is bearish because demand is almost negligible.
Overseas and local buyers are staying on the sidelines on hopes
of a further drop in prices," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has
begun and is expected to gain pace.
* India is the world's top producer of Jeera, followed by
Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks though weak
overseas demand and estimates of higher output are expected to
keep the upside limited.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
NCDEX was up 0.97 percent at 39,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some value buying is seen in pepper after a recent
correction in prices but the trend still remains bearish due to
weak exports," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 378
rupees to 39,740 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.
* Overseas demand has been low as Indian origin pepper is
priced higher than its competitors.
* Prospects of an increase in production after improved
rains in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers of pepper,
are also likely to limit the rise in prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)