MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday, weighed by rising stocks and sluggish demand from overseas and local buyers, while the approaching arrivals season added to the decline.

* At 0923 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.81 percent at 4,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric is not sustaining at higher prices because demand is almost missing from the market," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 5,027 rupees at Nizamabad, a key spot market in the top producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scanty rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carryforward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were down due to sluggish exports and ongoing sowing operations though some fresh enquiries in the spot market supported prices.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.07 percent lower at 14,742.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend still looks bearish for the short term in the absence of exports. Local demand is also not that supportive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera was trading at 15,026 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. The market was shut last week due to festivals.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of Jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to low stocks and thin supplies in the spot market though weak overseas demand and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.42 percent at 39,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some pull back is seen in prices after the recent correction but the short-term outlook is weak. Demand is almost negligible as we (India) are the costliest in the global market," said Hudani.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper was almost steady at 39,633 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prospects of an increase in production after improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers of pepper, are also likely to limit the rise in prices.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)