Nov 21 Indian pepper futures struck a fresh contract low on Wednesday due to estimates of higher output, conducive weather and yield from new plantations, while high prices in the global market dampened overseas demand.

* Hopes of fresh supplies from the new crop to hit the markets by January also added to the fall.

* At 0951 GMT, the most-active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.24 percent at 37,800 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 37,575 rupees.

* "Trend is expected to be bearish in short term because production is higher and supplies would start improving from January," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 521 rupees to 39,148 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher pepper production is expected due to improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering, supported by some fresh demand from local buyers, though high stocks and approaching arrivals season limited the rise.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.95 percent at 5,078 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some demand is seen in spot today but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher prices because farmers are clearing off their old stocks ahead of the new season," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 23.5 rupees to 5,056 rupees at Nizamabad.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carryforward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were up due to the slow progress of sowing in the key producing region of Gujarat, while some fresh overseas enquires also supported the prices.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.12 percent higher at 14,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is progressing slowly in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat due to inadequate soil moisture," said Mittal.

* Spot jeera rose 52 rupees to 15,116 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and will continue until December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)