MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian pepper futures rose on Thursday as traders chose to cover their short positions after prices fell more than 3 percent in the previous session, while thin spot supplies also supported.

* Any sharp upside is unlikely due to estimates of higher output and weak overseas demand, traders and analysts said.

* At 0959 GMT, the most-active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.78 percent at 37,905 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 3.72 percent in the previous session.

* "Some short-covering is seen in futures, whereas the trend is still down in spot. Estimates of higher output and the approaching arrival season is weighing on sentiment," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 136 rupees to 38,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were higher as improvement in spot demand aided buying, though mounting stocks and the approaching arrivals season restricted the upside.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 1.18 percent at 5,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some demand has come from north Indian buyers but any sharp upside in prices is unlikely because stocks are high," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 19 rupees to 5,079 rupees at Nizamabad.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose, tracking the spot market, while the slow progress of sowing in top producer Gujarat state and export demand aided sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.41 percent higher at 14,820 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh export demand and hopes of a pick-up in spot buying after Diwali are supporting the upside in jeera futures, Kotak Commodities said in their research note.

* Spot jeera rose 69 rupees to 15,169 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)