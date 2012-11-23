MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian jeera futures fell more
than 1 percent on Friday as an increase in domestic supplies and
a drop in local demand weighed on sentiment.
* At 0929 GMT, the December jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.63
percent lower at 14,605 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying from local traders have declined after festivals.
Supplies in the spot market are more than demand," said Jay
Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 12 rupees to 15,190.5 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by
Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on profit-taking with higher
stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January on new
arrival season aided selling.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.87 percent at 5,238 rupees per 100 kg. It had touched 4
percent upper circuit before closing 3.31 percent higher on
Thursday.
* "Selling is seen after every rise because stocks are very
high and new arrival season is also near," said Suresh Chowdhary
from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of
Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 5,110 rupees at Nizamabad
on some export enquiries.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports and
estimates of higher output, but depleting stocks restricted the
upside.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
NCDEX was down 0.43 percent at 37,950 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is expected to trade in a range in the absence of any
fresh cues. Any sharp rise is unlikely because production is
estimated higher," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in
Kerala.
* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 50 rupees to 38,594 rupees per
100 kg.
* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up
in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)