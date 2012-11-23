MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian jeera futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday as an increase in domestic supplies and a drop in local demand weighed on sentiment.

* At 0929 GMT, the December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.63 percent lower at 14,605 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying from local traders have declined after festivals. Supplies in the spot market are more than demand," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 12 rupees to 15,190.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on profit-taking with higher stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January on new arrival season aided selling.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.87 percent at 5,238 rupees per 100 kg. It had touched 4 percent upper circuit before closing 3.31 percent higher on Thursday.

* "Selling is seen after every rise because stocks are very high and new arrival season is also near," said Suresh Chowdhary from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 5,110 rupees at Nizamabad on some export enquiries.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports and estimates of higher output, but depleting stocks restricted the upside.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX was down 0.43 percent at 37,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is expected to trade in a range in the absence of any fresh cues. Any sharp rise is unlikely because production is estimated higher," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 50 rupees to 38,594 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)