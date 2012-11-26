MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian jeera futures fell on Monday due to a rise in domestic supplies and weak demand in the local market, while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.

* Spot supplies were 8,000-9,000 bags of 60 kg each, at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, as compared with around 5,000 bags last week.

* At 0929 GMT, the December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.42 percent lower at 14,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are very high but demand is almost negligible. Prices are expected to fall by another 400 rupees in the short term because of weak demand, said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* Spot jeera fell 88 rupees to 15,055 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to rising stocks and on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop will start from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 1.21 percent at 5,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are weak in turmeric and prices are expected to continue to fall because demand is almost negligible," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 41 rupees to 5,059 rupees in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were lower, weighed by estimates of higher output and weak exports.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX was down 0.66 percent at 38,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Production is likely to be higher for the next season. Indian pepper is very expensive in the international market, which is hurting exports," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot pepper fell 15 rupees to 38,675 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)