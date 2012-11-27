MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian pepper futures hit a new
contract low on Tuesday on estimates of increased output, while
higher prices in the global market dampened exports.
* At 0934 GMT, the most-active December pepper contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was down 2.27 percent at 37,010 rupees per 100 kg after
hitting a contract low of 36,820 rupees earlier in the day.
* "The overall trend looks weak because production estimates
are higher and fresh supplies would start from December-end or
January," said Badruddin Khan, assistant vice-president at
Indiabulls Commodities.
* Spot pepper fell 206 rupees to 38,433 rupees per 100 kg,
in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Khan expects the December contract to fall to 34,000
rupees in the short term.
* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up
in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose, tracking improvement in local
buying, while fresh overseas enquiries also supported the rise
though high supplies weighed on sentiment.
* The December jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.85 percent
higher at 14,470 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local buyers were slightly active today at these prices.
Overseas enquires also gained pace and are expected to improve
in the coming days," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a
key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 49 rupees to 15,049 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by
Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering after falling
more than 1 percent in the previous session, though high stocks
are expected to limit the upside.
* Supplies from the new crop will start from January.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
0.72 percent at 5,052 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some recovery is seen after recent fall in prices, but
any sharp upside is unlikely because the fundamentals are weak.
Stocks are very high and demand from overseas is not that
supportive," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a
key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 16.5 rupees to 5,028.5 rupees in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)