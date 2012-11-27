MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on Tuesday on estimates of increased output, while higher prices in the global market dampened exports.

* At 0934 GMT, the most-active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.27 percent at 37,010 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 36,820 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The overall trend looks weak because production estimates are higher and fresh supplies would start from December-end or January," said Badruddin Khan, assistant vice-president at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Spot pepper fell 206 rupees to 38,433 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Khan expects the December contract to fall to 34,000 rupees in the short term.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose, tracking improvement in local buying, while fresh overseas enquiries also supported the rise though high supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.85 percent higher at 14,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buyers were slightly active today at these prices. Overseas enquires also gained pace and are expected to improve in the coming days," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 49 rupees to 15,049 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, though high stocks are expected to limit the upside.

* Supplies from the new crop will start from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.72 percent at 5,052 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some recovery is seen after recent fall in prices, but any sharp upside is unlikely because the fundamentals are weak. Stocks are very high and demand from overseas is not that supportive," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 16.5 rupees to 5,028.5 rupees in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)