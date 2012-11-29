MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian pepper futures snapped a three-day fall on Thursday on some value buying, supported by depleting stocks and thin supplies in the spot market.

* At 0927 GMT, the most-active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.13 percent at 38,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some bounce-back is seen in futures but fundamentals are still bearish. Prices may fall again from higher levels because of estimates of higher output," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* Spot pepper fell 164 rupees to 37,921 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to ample supplies in the domestic market while ongoing sowing operations also weighed, though fresh some overseas enquiries and local buying kept the downside limited.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.87 percent lower at 14,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily supplies have increased in the spot market but some fresh overseas enquiries are not letting prices go down much from these levels," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 164 rupees to 15,112 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and subdued demand from local and overseas buyers.

* Supplies from the new crop will start from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 2.28 percent at 4,964 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is very weak in turmeric and there are no signs of any sharp recovery in near term. Arrivals of fresh crop would further weigh on prices," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 5,027 rupees in Nizamabad.

* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)