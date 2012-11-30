MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low on Friday due to sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, while rising stocks and the approaching arrivals season weighed on sentiment.

* Supplies from the new crop will start coming into the local markets from January.

* At 1001 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.88 percent at 4,932 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 4,884 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The new crop season is approaching and this is weighing on sentiment. Stocks are very high in the market and this is adding further pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot turmeric fell 17.5 rupees to 5,000 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of increased output and subdued demand from overseas buyers due to higher prices in the global market.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX fell 2.87 percent to 37,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals continue to remain weak with a higher output projection. Higher prices of Indian origin pepper in the global market are also dampening export demand," said Hudani.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* Spot pepper fell 478 rupees to 37,816 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were lower due to an increase in domestic supplies amid poor demand from local buyers while higher stocks in the exchange warehouses added to the fall.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent lower at 14,235 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera futures are expected to continue to trade downwards. Higher stocks for delivery in the exchange warehouses may pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Spot jeera fell 59.5 rupees to 15,043 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)