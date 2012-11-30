MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian turmeric futures struck a
fresh contract low on Friday due to sluggish demand from local
and overseas buyers, while rising stocks and the approaching
arrivals season weighed on sentiment.
* Supplies from the new crop will start coming into the
local markets from January.
* At 1001 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.88 percent at 4,932 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract
low of 4,884 rupees earlier in the day.
* "The new crop season is approaching and this is weighing
on sentiment. Stocks are very high in the market and this is
adding further pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst
at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot turmeric fell 17.5 rupees to 5,000 rupees at
Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra
Pradesh.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of increased output
and subdued demand from overseas buyers due to higher prices in
the global market.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
NCDEX fell 2.87 percent to 37,165 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals continue to remain weak with a higher output
projection. Higher prices of Indian origin pepper in the global
market are also dampening export demand," said Hudani.
* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up
in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.
* Spot pepper fell 478 rupees to 37,816 rupees per 100 kg,
in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were lower due to an increase in
domestic supplies amid poor demand from local buyers while
higher stocks in the exchange warehouses added to the fall.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.54
percent lower at 14,235 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera futures are expected to continue to trade
downwards. Higher stocks for delivery in the exchange warehouses
may pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a research
note on Friday.
* Spot jeera fell 59.5 rupees to 15,043 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue till December.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by
Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)