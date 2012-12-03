MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian jeera futures hit a new contract low on Monday, weighed by a decline in spot demand amid higher supplies, while the sowing season also weighed.

* At 0930 GMT, the December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.15 percent down at 13,945 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 13,855 rupees earlier in the day.

* "With the approaching new season, prices will gradually come down. Demand is weak from local and overseas buyers," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 113.5 rupees to 14,806 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. Daily supplies were around 5,000-6,000 bags of 60 kg each against a demand of 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue through December.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as depleting stocks and thin domestic supplies supported some buying, though estimates of increased output and weak exports limited the rise.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.90 percent to 38,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The pepper market has become uncertain. Local demand comes at lower prices, but the market may dip further from January with the arrival of the new crop," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* Spot pepper rose 101.5 rupees to 37,833 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering, though slack demand from spot traders and weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* Supplies from the new crop will start coming into the local markets from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.98 percent at 4,926 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trade is range-bound because exports are slow and new supplies will start soon," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 45.5 rupees to 4,952 rupees at Nizamabad.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)