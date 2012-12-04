MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian jeera futures rose on Tuesday as traders chose to cover short positions after prices hit a contract low in the previous session while a slow progress of sowing also supported the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the top producer, will continue through December.

* Sowing operations are lagging behind in Gujarat as low monsoon rains in some parts of the state pushed back sowing operations.

* The December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.12 percent at 14,185 rupees per 100 kg at 0751 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 13,855 rupees in the previous session.

* "Sowing so far is down because of poor rains in the leading jeera cultivating regions of the state. But still there is time for more sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 14,823 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Reddy expects the December contract to test resistance at 14,300 rupees.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose more than 1 percent. Thin stocks and slack daily supplies supported prices though weak demand from exporters due to higher prices dampened the sentiment.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 0.99 percent to 38,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In the short term pepper is expected to touch around 39,500 rupees because technically it looks strong. Demand from local buyers is moderate but exports are almost negligible," said Hareesh Nair, a senior analyst at Geojit Comtrade.

* Pepper production is expected to rise after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* Spot pepper rose 79 rupees to 38,226 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up on some short-covering though weak exports, higher stocks and hopes of a pick-up in supplies in the coming weeks from the new crop weighed.

* New crop will start coming into the local markets from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.20 percent at 4,934 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to be restricted as stocks are high and demand is not that strong, said Nair.

* Spot turmeric edged down 2 rupees to 4,943 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)