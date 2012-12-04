MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian jeera futures rose on
Tuesday as traders chose to cover short positions after prices
hit a contract low in the previous session while a slow progress
of sowing also supported the upside.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the
top producer, will continue through December.
* Sowing operations are lagging behind in Gujarat as low
monsoon rains in some parts of the state pushed back sowing
operations.
* The December jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.12 percent
at 14,185 rupees per 100 kg at 0751 GMT. It had hit a contract
low of 13,855 rupees in the previous session.
* "Sowing so far is down because of poor rains in the
leading jeera cultivating regions of the state. But still there
is time for more sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 14,823 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Reddy expects the December contract to test resistance at
14,300 rupees.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose more than 1 percent. Thin stocks
and slack daily supplies supported prices though weak demand
from exporters due to higher prices dampened the sentiment.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 0.99 percent to 38,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In the short term pepper is expected to touch around
39,500 rupees because technically it looks strong. Demand from
local buyers is moderate but exports are almost negligible,"
said Hareesh Nair, a senior analyst at Geojit Comtrade.
* Pepper production is expected to rise after rains picked
up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.
* Spot pepper rose 79 rupees to 38,226 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures were up on some short-covering
though weak exports, higher stocks and hopes of a pick-up in
supplies in the coming weeks from the new crop weighed.
* New crop will start coming into the local markets from
January.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
0.20 percent at 4,934 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are likely to be restricted as stocks are high and
demand is not that strong, said Nair.
* Spot turmeric edged down 2 rupees to 4,943 rupees at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)