MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on Thursday, weighed by estimates of higher output and tepid demand from overseas buyers because of higher prices.

* At 1023 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.74 percent to 33,565 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 33,200 rupees earlier.

* Pepper production is expected to rise in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* "Higher production estimates and the approaching arrival season is weighing on sentiment," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Khan expects the February contract to fall to 32,000 rupees in the near term.

* Spot pepper rose 331 rupees to 38,881 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to weak overseas demand, while conducive weather conditions during the sowing season also weighed.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the top producer, will continue through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.19 percent at 15,005 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing so far is slightly lower, but it could increase in the coming days as weather conditions are favourable," said Khan.

* Spot jeera edged down 5 rupees to 14,923 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent, tracking the local market where demand was good from north Indian buyers.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 3.11 percent at 5,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices may recover as farmers may be unwilling to sell at lower levels. However, higher production estimates, higher carryover stocks and weak upcountry demand may pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot turmeric rose 40 rupees to 4,971.5 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)