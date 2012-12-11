MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking after hitting a contract high in the previous session, while higher inventories and the approaching arrival season also weighed on demand.

* As of 0936 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.10 percent at 6,126 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 6,196 rupees on Monday.

* "Exports are weak at these prices as everyone is waiting for the fresh crop which is expected to arrive from January," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 21.5 rupees to 5,176 rupees at Nizamabad on some demand from the north Indian buyers.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to weak exports as higher prices of Indian-origin pepper in the global market dampened demand, and estimates of higher output also weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX fell 0.28 percent to 34,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper production is expected to rise in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* "Sentiment is down in the short-term because overseas sales are down and is unlikely to pick up until Indian prices calm down," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper rose 83 rupees to 38,565 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to subdued demand from overseas buyers though the slow pace of sowing in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, restricted the downside.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat will continue through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.35 percent at 15,127.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing operations are going on in the state but so far it is slow because of the delayed start," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera edged up 5 rupees to 14,880 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)