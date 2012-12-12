MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday as traders booked profits after prices hit a fresh contract high in the previous session and on mounting stocks.

* Expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop that would arrive from January also weighed on sentiment.

* As of 0805 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.60 percent at 6,290 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 6,426 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Some profit-taking is seen in turmeric futures but it would be short-lived and a recovery could be seen by the end of the session as local buying is strong," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 11.5 rupees to 5,171.5 rupees on some demand from buyers in north India.

* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up due to restricted spot supplies as farmers held back their produce in anticipation of better prices and on thin carry-forward stocks, though weak exports limited the upside.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 0.25 percent to 34,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from local buyers and industry is good and is expected to keep pepper prices firm until peak supply season starts in January," said Mittal.

* However, estimates of higher pepper output are likely to weigh on sentiment.

* Spot pepper rose 146 rupees to 38,705 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market on strong local demand while the slow pace of sowing in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, also supported.

* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.89 percent at 15,622.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily average arrivals at the Unjha market are around 4,000-5,000 bags of 60 kg each against the demand of 6,000 bags," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 83 rupees to 14,988 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)