MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian jeera futures fell on
Thursday due to subdued demand from overseas buyers while the
ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through
December.
* As of 1020 GMT, the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.97 percent at 15,350 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Enquiries from local buyers and exporters drop at higher
levels as any sharp upside is unlikely in the near term because
of the ongoing sowing operations," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a
trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 22 rupees to 15,003 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose due to thin carry-forward stocks
and slack spot supplies though hopes of a rise in spot supplies
from January with the arrival of the new season crop and
sluggish export demand weighed.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX edged up 0.26 percent to 34,525 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some upside is seen but prices may come down as supplies
from the new season supply would start improving," said Manikant
Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Estimates of higher pepper output are also likely to weigh
on sentiment.
* Spot pepper fell 107 rupees to 38,715 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on some
fresh overseas enquiries though higher inventories limited the
upside.
* Expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop
that would arrive from January could put pressure on jeera at
higher prices.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
2.44 percent at 6,288 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There are some enquiries from overseas buyers, but demand
could improve more if prices stabilise at these levels," said a
trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh
* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to
scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage
to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to
keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)