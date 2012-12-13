MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian jeera futures fell on Thursday due to subdued demand from overseas buyers while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through December.

* As of 1020 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.97 percent at 15,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Enquiries from local buyers and exporters drop at higher levels as any sharp upside is unlikely in the near term because of the ongoing sowing operations," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 22 rupees to 15,003 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to thin carry-forward stocks and slack spot supplies though hopes of a rise in spot supplies from January with the arrival of the new season crop and sluggish export demand weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.26 percent to 34,525 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some upside is seen but prices may come down as supplies from the new season supply would start improving," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Estimates of higher pepper output are also likely to weigh on sentiment.

* Spot pepper fell 107 rupees to 38,715 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on some fresh overseas enquiries though higher inventories limited the upside.

* Expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop that would arrive from January could put pressure on jeera at higher prices.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 2.44 percent at 6,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are some enquiries from overseas buyers, but demand could improve more if prices stabilise at these levels," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh

* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)