MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian jeera futures rose on Friday due to thin supplies in the domestic market and on a slow progress of sowing due to lesser rains in parts of Gujarat, the top producer.

* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through December.

* As of 1006 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.26 percent at 15,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lower sowing in Gujarat is supporting the upside and the March contract can touch 15,550 rupees by the end of the day," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot jeera fell 17 rupees to 14,986 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up, supported by some fresh overseas enquiries and lesser area under cultivation though higher inventories limited the upside.

* Expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop that would arrive from January could put pressure at higher prices.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.26 percent at 6,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Output from the new crop is likely to be lower from a year ago but carry forward stocks are high and this is keeping prices under pressure," said Reddy.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 27.5 rupees to 5,154 rupees per 100 kg.

* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as lower domestic supplies and thin carry-forward stocks supported buying though estimates of higher output and weak exports limited the upside.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.16 percent to 34,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is expected to trade rangebound in the near term because fresh supply season is approaching and demand is not that strong," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper fell 101 rupees to 38,610 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)