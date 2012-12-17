MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a new contract high on Monday as fresh demand from north Indian buyers and a lesser area under cultivation supported the buying.

* However, prices are likely to fall because of mounting stocks and the approaching new supply season, traders said.

* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from January.

* As of 1011 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.25 percent at 6,374 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,440 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Demand from north India is good while some fresh overseas enquiries are also supporting the upside in prices," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 84 rupees to 5,256 rupees per 100 kg.

* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose more than 1 percent, tracking firm cues from the spot market where winter demand was seen supporting prices, while lesser stocks also supported the rise.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.84 percent to 35,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper futures look positive because local demand is likely to improve in winters, but expectations of higher output could weigh on sentiments," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 37 rupees to 38,658 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose due to some fresh export enquiries, slow sowing in the top producer Gujarat state and thin domestic supplies.

* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.13 percent at 15,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh export enquires are seen at these prices amid less domestic supplies," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)