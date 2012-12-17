MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a new
contract high on Monday as fresh demand from north Indian buyers
and a lesser area under cultivation supported the buying.
* However, prices are likely to fall because of mounting
stocks and the approaching new supply season, traders said.
* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from
January.
* As of 1011 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.25
percent at 6,374 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract
high of 6,440 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Demand from north India is good while some fresh overseas
enquiries are also supporting the upside in prices," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 84 rupees to 5,256 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to
scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage
to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to
keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose more than 1 percent, tracking
firm cues from the spot market where winter demand was seen
supporting prices, while lesser stocks also supported the rise.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 1.84 percent to 35,225 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper futures look positive because local demand is
likely to improve in winters, but expectations of higher output
could weigh on sentiments," said an analyst at Angel
Commodities.
* Spot pepper rose 37 rupees to 38,658 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose due to some fresh export
enquiries, slow sowing in the top producer Gujarat state and
thin domestic supplies.
* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through
December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.13
percent at 15,435 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some fresh export enquires are seen at these prices amid
less domestic supplies," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)