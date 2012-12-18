MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian turmeric futures hit a
contract high for the second session on Tuesday due to a pick up
in domestic demand and a fall in the area under cultivation.
* As of 1014 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.55
percent at 6,606 rupees per 100 kg, hitting a contract high of
6,638 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Production could fall due to a decline in the seeded area
but carry-forward stocks are very high and this would maintain
smooth supplies next year," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 41 rupees to 5,297 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from
January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were up, supported by a pick up in the
local demand in the winter season amid slack supplies, but weak
exports weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 1.35 percent to 35,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local demand for pepper is expected to stay firm during
winters but supplies are not enough in the spot markets,"
Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Spot pepper fell 32 rupees to 38,690 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on fresh overseas enquiries and
lesser supplies in the domestic market.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 2.52
percent at 15,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera is expected to rise further in the coming days
because enquiries are very good from exporters," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in
Gujarat.
* At Unjha, spot jeera was almost steady at 14,986 rupees
per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)