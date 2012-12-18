MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high for the second session on Tuesday due to a pick up in domestic demand and a fall in the area under cultivation.

* As of 1014 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.55 percent at 6,606 rupees per 100 kg, hitting a contract high of 6,638 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Production could fall due to a decline in the seeded area but carry-forward stocks are very high and this would maintain smooth supplies next year," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 41 rupees to 5,297 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were up, supported by a pick up in the local demand in the winter season amid slack supplies, but weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.35 percent to 35,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local demand for pepper is expected to stay firm during winters but supplies are not enough in the spot markets," Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper fell 32 rupees to 38,690 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on fresh overseas enquiries and lesser supplies in the domestic market.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 2.52 percent at 15,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera is expected to rise further in the coming days because enquiries are very good from exporters," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera was almost steady at 14,986 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)