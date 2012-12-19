MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract high on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, offsetting improved demand from north Indian buyers and a fall in the area under cultivation.

* As of 1020 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.73 percent at 6,558 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,780 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Production estimates for the next year are low because seeded area is less but carry forward stocks are very high. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 43 rupees to 5,340 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as bullish cues from the spot market amid slack supplies and depleting stocks supported buying though weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 0.34 percent to 35,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Winter demand is supporting prices but estimates of higher output are seen limiting the upside," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Spot pepper rose 215.5 rupees to 38,909.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to a higher area under cultivation though fresh overseas enquiries and lesser spot supplies restricted the downside.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.40 percent at 15,702.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is higher than last year in Gujarat. Weather is also favourable for sowing operations," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 70 rupees to 15,125 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)