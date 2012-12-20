MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian pepper futures fell on
Thursday on subdued demand from overseas buyers due to higher
prices of the local produce in the global market and
expectations of an increase in output.
* As of 1010 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) fell 0.48 percent to 35,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is expected to be higher next year due to a
likely good yields in the top producer state Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Overseas demand in pepper has been weak as Indian origin
pepper is offered at a high premium over its competitors in the
international market.
* Spot pepper fell 54 rupees to 38,776 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some fresh overseas
enquiries and expectations of lower output though mounting
stocks weighed.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
0.06 percent at 6,694 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fresh export enquiries are coming for turmeric but demand
is not that strong as expected because prices are quite high,"
said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 14.5 rupees to 5,352 rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from
January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose due to fresh overseas enquiries
though conducive weather conditions seen supporting sowing
operations in the top producer Gujarat state weighed on
sentiment.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.41
percent at 15,875 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fresh enquiries are coming from Bangladesh for the Indian
origin jeera. Export demand should rise in the coming days as
supplies from Syria and Turkey are negligible in the global
market," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key
spot market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, spot jeera edged down 9.5 rupees to 15,137.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)