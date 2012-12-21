MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian pepper futures fell on
Friday due to sluggish overseas sales and expectations of an
increase in output.
* As of 0937 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) fell 2.63 percent to 34,575 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to
expectations of good yields in the top producer state Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* "At these prices overseas buyers are not active for Indian
produce. Other competitors are offering at much cheaper prices,"
said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in
Kerala.
* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is
offered at a high premium over its competitors in the
international market.
* Spot pepper fell 463 rupees to 38,253 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent as higher
stocks and the approaching new supply season weighed on
sentiment.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down
3.37 percent at 6,372 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies in the next year would be good because carryover
stocks are high. Overseas demand is also not that strong as was
expected," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 16.5 rupees to 5,311.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from
January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell as favourable weather conditions
seen supporting sowing operations in the top producer Gujarat
state and on a drop in the local demand.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down
2.15 percent at 15,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* Higher stocks for delivery on the exchange warehouses and
improvement in sowing in Gujarat are keeping prices under
pressure, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 54
rupees to 15,143 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)