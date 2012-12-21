MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian pepper futures fell on Friday due to sluggish overseas sales and expectations of an increase in output.

* As of 0937 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.63 percent to 34,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producer state Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "At these prices overseas buyers are not active for Indian produce. Other competitors are offering at much cheaper prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is offered at a high premium over its competitors in the international market.

* Spot pepper fell 463 rupees to 38,253 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent as higher stocks and the approaching new supply season weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 3.37 percent at 6,372 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies in the next year would be good because carryover stocks are high. Overseas demand is also not that strong as was expected," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 16.5 rupees to 5,311.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell as favourable weather conditions seen supporting sowing operations in the top producer Gujarat state and on a drop in the local demand.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 2.15 percent at 15,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher stocks for delivery on the exchange warehouses and improvement in sowing in Gujarat are keeping prices under pressure, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 54 rupees to 15,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)