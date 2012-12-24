MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian jeera futures fell on Monday as conducive weather conditions were seen supporting sowing in the top producing Gujarat state while sluggish domestic demand also weighed.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.

* As of 0937 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.17 percent at 15,380 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are seen falling further as sowing is higher as per government figures and weather is also supportive," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 74 rupees to 15,021 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy said the next support level for the March contract was at 15,300 rupees.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by mounting stocks amid subdued demand from exporters and the approaching new supply season.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.19 percent at 6,342 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Higher carry-over stocks and weak overseas demand may pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 9.5 rupees to 5,271.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to weak overseas sales and expectations of an increase in output, though depleting stocks kept the downside limited.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was 0.33 percent down at 34,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "Indian origin pepper is not able to fetch good demand in the global market because of its higher prices," said Reddy.

* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the international market.

* Spot pepper fell 118 rupees to 38,026 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)