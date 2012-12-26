MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian jeera futures fell on Wednesday due to subdued demand from local traders in the spot market while conducive weather conditions were seen supporting sowing in the top producing Gujarat state.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.

* As of 0927 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.08 percent at 15,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is progressing well and weather conditions are also supportive. Near-term trend for jeera looks weak," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 144 rupees to 14,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were lower due to sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers while estimates of higher output also weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was 1.33 percent down at 34,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "Production estimates are higher and demand is also not strong. The February contract may fall to 33,500 rupees in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the international market.

* Spot pepper fell 335 rupees to 37,733 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to an expected drop in output next year as the area under cultivation fell though mounting stocks restricted the upside.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 1.87 percent at 6,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric output is likely to be lower but any sharp upside is unlikely because carry forward stocks are high," said Karvy's Mittal.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 19.5 rupees to 5,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new season crop would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)