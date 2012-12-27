MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, supported by firm demand in the domestic market from north Indian buyers while expectation of a drop in output next year due to lower area under cultivation also aided the rise.

* As of 0949 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.58 percent at 6,554 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from north Indian buyers has been good and is expected to stay firm in the near term," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad spot turmeric rose 73.5 rupees to 5,331 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged down on weak local demand while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.08 percent at 14,852.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing operations are on their final stage now in most parts of the state. So far weather is favourable and supportive for sowing," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 83 rupees to 14,794 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were steady with a positive bias due to depleting stocks though sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.06 percent at 34,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "India will see new crop arrival from mid-December. Crop is expected to be higher in India and in rest of the world," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the international market.

* Spot pepper rose 201 rupees to 37,890 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)