MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian turmeric futures rose more
than 1 percent on Thursday, supported by firm demand in the
domestic market from north Indian buyers while expectation of a
drop in output next year due to lower area under cultivation
also aided the rise.
* As of 0949 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.58
percent at 6,554 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand from north Indian buyers has been good and is
expected to stay firm in the near term," said Suresh Chowdhary,
a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad spot turmeric rose 73.5 rupees to 5,331
rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from
January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged down on weak local demand while
the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.
* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the
leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down
0.08 percent at 14,852.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sowing operations are on their final stage now in most
parts of the state. So far weather is favourable and supportive
for sowing," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
spot market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 83 rupees to 14,794 rupees per
100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were steady with a positive bias due
to depleting stocks though sluggish exports and estimates of
higher output weighed.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was up 0.06 percent at 34,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to
expectations of good yields in the top producing states Kerala
and Karnataka, traders said.
* "India will see new crop arrival from mid-December. Crop
is expected to be higher in India and in rest of the world,"
Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is
offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the
international market.
* Spot pepper rose 201 rupees to 37,890 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)