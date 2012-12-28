MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday as strong demand from the north Indian buyers and hopes of a drop in output next year due to lower area under cultivation supported buying.

* As of 0929 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.22 percent at 6,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from north India is supporting prices but selling could be seen from 6,800 rupees because fresh supply season is approaching and stocks are also high," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 79 rupees to 5,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering supported by some overseas enquiries and a firm spot market.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.52 percent at 15,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Short-covering is supporting prices. If export demand picks-up then prices may gain further," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 70 rupees to 14,871 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up due to lower stocks and slack domestic supplies but weak overseas demand and estimates of higher production capped the gains.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.35 percent at 34,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "A very range-bound movement is seen in pepper because demand is not good from the overseas buyers. Stocks are also less," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the international market.

* Spot pepper fell 95 rupees to 37,811 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)