MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Friday as strong demand from the north Indian buyers and hopes
of a drop in output next year due to lower area under
cultivation supported buying.
* As of 0929 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.22
percent at 6,730 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand from north India is supporting prices but selling
could be seen from 6,800 rupees because fresh supply season is
approaching and stocks are also high," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 79 rupees to 5,464 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from
January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering supported by some
overseas enquiries and a firm spot market.
* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the
leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.52
percent at 15,050 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Short-covering is supporting prices. If export demand
picks-up then prices may gain further," said an analyst from
Angel Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 70
rupees to 14,871 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up due to lower stocks and slack
domestic supplies but weak overseas demand and estimates of
higher production capped the gains.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was up 0.35 percent at 34,435 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to
expectations of good yields in the top producing states of
Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.
* "A very range-bound movement is seen in pepper because
demand is not good from the overseas buyers. Stocks are also
less," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in
Kerala.
* Overseas demand for Indian origin pepper is weak as it is
offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the
international market.
* Spot pepper fell 95 rupees to 37,811 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)