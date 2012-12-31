MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian turmeric futures hit a fresh contract high on Monday tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was strong from north Indian buyers while hopes of a drop in output next year due to lower area under cultivation also supported.

* As of 0954 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.28 percent at 6,796 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 6,832 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Demand is strong from north India buyers but if prices rise further from these levels then we may see some slowdown in demand," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 82.5 rupees to 5,623 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to higher area under cultivation and slack domestic demand though hopes of fresh export enquiries limited the fall.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.44 percent at 14,645 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Higher sowing thereby higher output expectations in Gujarat may pressurise prices. However, export demand may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 11 rupees to 14,837 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as depleting stocks and thin supplies supported buying though weak overseas demand and estimates of higher production capped the gains.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.60 percent at 34,215 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "Winter demand is good and likely to stay firm in coming days as well," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Overseas demand for Indian-origin pepper is weak as it is offered at a higher premium over its competitors in the international market.

* Spot pepper rose 173 rupees to 37,979 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)