MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a contract high on Tuesday on profit-taking and mounting stocks.

* As of 0918 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.03 percent at 6,658 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,838 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Stocks are very high in turmeric. The April contract may fall to 6,450-6,400 rupees in the short term," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 41 rupees to 5,676 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures slipped due to conducive weather conditions and higher area under cultivation while weak local demand also weighed on sentiments.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.15 percent at 14,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The seeded area is higher so far and weather is also favourable. Output is expected to be higher than last year," said Narvekar.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 82 rupees to 14,748 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to the approaching fresh supply season, estimates of higher output and weak exports.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was down 0.48 percent at 34,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "The trend looks weak because fundamentals are bearish. Overseas demand is low," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot pepper fell 277 rupees to 37,617 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)