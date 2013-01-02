MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high on Wednesday on improved demand from north India and expectations of lower output due to lesser area under cultivation.

* As of 0942 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.57 percent at 6,762 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,858 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Stockists are very active at these prices. Local demand is also supportive but high stocks may weigh on sentiment," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 22.5 rupees to 5,702 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on hopes of an improvement in demand in the winter season though the approaching fresh supply season and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 1.08 percent at 34,545 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "Demand for pepper increases in the winter season but due to expectations of higher output next year, any sharp upside in prices is not seen," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper edged up 7 rupees to 37,894 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged down due to higher area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.46 percent at 14,712.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher output expectations in Gujarat due to an increase in the seeded area is keeping prices under pressure, said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera was steady at 14,705 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)