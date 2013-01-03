MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian jeera futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday due to an increase in area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions that are expected to help yields.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October.

* As of 0942 GMT the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.26 percent at 14,462.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather conditions are favourable. If weather remains favourable throughout the season then yields would be better and we can see a better crop," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha jeera fell 63 rupees to 14,652 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were up on a pick-up in the spot demand in the winter season and on lesser stocks though the approaching fresh supply season and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 1.07 percent at 34,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "Winter demand is expected to support pepper prices in coming weeks. But any sharp rise is unlikely until exports pick-up," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 37,989 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on improved demand from north India and expectations of lower output due to lesser area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.87 percent at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The prices may recover from lower levels today as demand from stockists as well as lower production expectations may support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,675 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)