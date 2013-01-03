MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian jeera futures fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday due to an increase in area under
cultivation and favourable weather conditions that are expected
to help yields.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from
October.
* As of 0942 GMT the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.26 percent at 14,462.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Weather conditions are favourable. If weather remains
favourable throughout the season then yields would be better and
we can see a better crop," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader
from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha jeera fell 63 rupees to 14,652 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were up on a pick-up in the spot
demand in the winter season and on lesser stocks though the
approaching fresh supply season and estimates of higher output
limited the upside.
* Supplies from the new season crop start from
January-February.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was up 1.07 percent at 34,830 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to
expectations of good yields in the top producing states of
Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.
* "Winter demand is expected to support pepper prices in
coming weeks. But any sharp rise is unlikely until exports
pick-up," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 37,989 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on improved demand from north
India and expectations of lower output due to lesser area under
cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.87 percent
at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The prices may recover from lower levels today as demand
from stockists as well as lower production expectations may
support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric was almost steady at 5,675 rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies from the new crop season would arrive from
January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)