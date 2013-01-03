MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday, tracking weak overseas cues and lack of demand in the local market.

* The actively traded soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.35 percent to end at 3,257 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.20 percent to close at 690.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for January delivery ended flat at 4,241 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.3 rupees to 711.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 31 rupees to 3,282 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 40 rupees to 4,265 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell for a second straight session on sluggish demand amid higher supplies by mills as cane crushing gained momentum.

* The key February contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.18 percent to 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices were nearly unchanged at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell more than 1 percent due to an increase in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions that are expected to help yields.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.65 percent to 14,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 63 rupees to 14,652 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended up due to a pick-up in spot demand in the winter season and on lesser stocks, though the approaching fresh supply season and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.30 percent at 34,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 37,989 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on improved demand from north India and expectations of lower output due to lesser area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 6,774 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,675 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher on some value buying, though hopes of higher output and the likelihood of more imports limited the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.71 percent to close at 3,951 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)