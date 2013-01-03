MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian soybean futures fell on
Thursday, tracking weak overseas cues and lack of demand in the
local market.
* The actively traded soybean for February delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell
1.35 percent to end at 3,257 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX rose
0.20 percent to close at 690.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed
for January delivery ended flat at 4,241 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
4.3 rupees to 711.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 31
rupees to 3,282 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 40 rupees to 4,265 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell for a second straight session on
sluggish demand amid higher supplies by mills as cane crushing
gained momentum.
* The key February contract on the NCDEX slipped
0.18 percent to 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices were nearly unchanged at 3,248 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra
state.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures fell more than 1 percent due to an
increase in the area under cultivation and favourable weather
conditions that are expected to help yields.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from
October.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.65
percent to 14,405 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 63 rupees to
14,652 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures ended up due to a pick-up in spot
demand in the winter season and on lesser stocks, though the
approaching fresh supply season and estimates of higher output
limited the upside.
* Supplies from the new season crop start from
January-February.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended up 1.30 percent at 34,910 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 37,989 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on improved demand from north
India and expectations of lower output due to lesser area under
cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up
1.16 percent at 6,774 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric was almost steady at 5,675 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended higher on some value buying,
though hopes of higher output and the likelihood of more imports
limited the upside.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX rose 0.71 percent to close at 3,951 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,000
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)